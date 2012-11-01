By Brenda Goh
LONDON Nov 1 A judicial crackdown and mounting
political pressure on legal tax avoidance are failing to deter
companies from setting up in European tax havens.
Growing numbers of accountants, banks and consultants are
signing lengthy office leases in Luxembourg and the Channel
Islands as they flock to serve customers seeking the legal ways
to cut their tax bills offered by having a offshore base.
That is in stark contrast to the traditional financial
districts of London and Paris, where letting markets are
lacklustre.
"The tax avoidance business is alive and well," tax adviser
turned campaigner Richard Murphy told Reuters. "The economic
downturn is not having any impact on this type of banking."
More than seven percent of offices in London's financial
district are vacant - more than double the rate in Luxembourg's
three business districts. Jersey's has "close to no vacant prime
office space," said consultant Montagu Evans.
The equivalent of about seven soccer pitches of office space
was let in Luxembourg in the first half of 2012, the highest
level in four years, with almost 60 percent taken by banks,
accountants and business consultants, data from property
consultant Jones Lang LaSalle showed.
The picture is similar in offshore centres in the Caribbean.
Though hard data is thin, local property agents told Reuters the
best Barbados offices are close to full occupancy while law
firms and accountants expanded throughout the recession in the
Cayman Islands.
Offshore centres tend to be characterized by their small
geographical size, low tax regimes and financial sectors that
are disproportionately large to the size of their domestic
economies.
G20 CRACKDOWN
Last month, a Reuters report showed Starbucks had
legally lowered its UK tax bill with inter-company loans, paying
royalty fees to foreign subsidiaries and allocating money made
in the UK to other units in so-called "transfer pricing".
Last week, British Prime Minister David Cameron said he was
unhappy with the level of tax avoidance by big companies.
Jersey and Guernsey are the world's top offshore centres
according to the Global Financial Centres Index, which scores
cities on taxation, corruption, regulation, quality of staff and
airports and the ratings of local employees.
In a list of global financial centres by size headed by
London, they rank 21st and 31st respectively, while landlocked
Luxembourg, which the index said competes i n a similar way to
offshore hubs, came 23rd.
They gained a reputation for sheltering tax exiles thanks to
banking secrecy laws and have been targeted by G20 leaders in a
crackdown on secretive financial centres that includes
Switzerland's banking system.
Jersey and Guernsey generally tax companies at zero percent,
while Luxembourg has low sales taxes and does not charge
companies on interest made from loans to the UK.
In 2009, all three signed up to an international 'white
list' of areas that are attempting to clean up their act by
agreeing to internationally agreed tax standards.
But the recent reports linking them to tax reduction
strategies by companies including Amazon and British
celebrities such as comedian Jimmy Carr have triggered political
anger and kept the negative image alive, even though what they
do is legal.
PUBLIC OUTCRY
"Businesses don't always take notice of public outcry," said
Prem Sikka, professor of accounting at the University of Essex.
Societe Generale took the most space of any
company in Luxembourg in the first half of 2012, signing a deal
for about 98,000 square feet in a new office block for about 10
years, local property agents said. The bank declined to comment.
"It may sound counterintuitive but what's been driving the
Luxembourg market for the last 12 months is the financial
sector," said Pierre-Paul Verelst, Jones Lang LaSalle's head of
research for the Benelux region.
Chinese banks are also shifting their European offices from
London to Luxembourg.
On Jersey, accountant KPMG moved into a new office twice as
big as its previous one in August while PricewaterhouseCoopers
will move into a newer, larger office in coming months. Both
signed 15-year leases, said Montagu Evans.
Accountants, banks and lawyers that advise companies on
offshore tax planning often take much larger offices and hire
more staff than their clients, whose presence in these hubs can
sometimes amount to no more than a letter box.
Jersey has the "right tax neutral and transparent
infrastructure in place" to attract clients like private equity
companies to the island, meaning PwC will stay for the
long-term, said Brendan McMahon, PwC partner in Jersey.
"Moving to new premises is a sign of our confidence that
economic conditions in Jersey will improve," said Jason Laity,
KPMG Jersey's managing director.
Other residents of the rocky islands off the French coast
include private equity tycoon Guy Hands, commodities trader
Glencore and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
But as the political temperature rises, some have expressed
fear over the fragility of what are relatively small property
markets as the scrutiny grows.
"The market has been very robust," said Chris Daniels,
managing director of Jersey at BNP Paribas Real Estate. "But
with all the uncertainty that surrounds us, these guys could
almost disappear overnight."