March 2 App-based cab service Ola has bought
rival TaxiForSure for $200 million as it eyes a bigger share in
India's fast-growing online taxi services industry, where it
competes with local players as well as Uber, the U.S.-based
online taxi-hailing company.
The deal by Ola, backed by Japan's SoftBank Corp,
is among the biggest in India's startup industry after
Flipkart's (IPO-FLPK.N) purchase of Myntra for about $300
million in May last year.
Ola and TaxiForSure will continue to operate as separate
entities, the companies said in a statement.
With the acquisition, investors in TaxiForSure will roll
over their stock into Ola, the company said.
Raghunandan G, chief executive of TaxiForSure, will step
down and Arvind Singhal, currently COO, will become its CEO. The
company will retain all of the 1,700 employees, the statement
said.
