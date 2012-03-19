* Firm faces allegations it misled customers
* Goes bankrupt as $25 mln equity deal delayed
By Nick Brown
March 19 TaxMasters Inc, whose claims
of solving taxpayers' IRS problems landed it in hot water with
Texas regulators, declared bankruptcy in court papers on Sunday.
TaxMasters, which listed as much as $10 million in
liabilities, became a household name for commercials featuring
its bearded CEO, Patrick Cox, promising consumers his firm could
walk them through audits, settle tax disputes and recover
property seized by the IRS.
It gained more dubious recognition in 2010, when Texas
Attorney General Greg Abbott filed a lawsuit saying some of the
company's claims were false.
According to Abbott, TaxMasters led consumers to believe it
would begin working on a case immediately, when in truth it
would delay work until a client's fees were fully paid - even if
that meant missing IRS deadlines. The company also hid policy
terms, according to Abbott, who reported receiving more than
1,000 customer complaints.
TaxMasters had been slated to receive as much as $25 million
in equity financing from a micro-cap financier, the company
announced last month. But in a filing on Monday with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, TaxMasters said the funding
agreement had been "unexpectedly delayed" and that a closing
date was now uncertain.
TaxMasters lodged its Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Houston, Texas, listing assets of less than
$50,000 and liabilities of between $1 million and $10 million.
The company said its unsecured creditors can expect to see some
recovery.
The firm put four total units into bankruptcy, two of which
it plans to liquidate under Chapter 7 of the federal bankruptcy
code.
An attorney for the company did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. A TaxMasters representative could not
immediately be reached.
The cases are In re TMIRS Enterprises Ltd, In re TM GP
Services LLC, In re Taxmasters Inc fka Crown Partners Inc, and
In re Taxmasters Inc dba Texas Taxmasters, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of Texas, Nos. 12-32062, 12-32063,
12-32064 and 12-32065.