March 30 A Texas jury voted to slap $195 million
in civil penalties on Friday against the tax advisory firm
TaxMasters and its CEO Patrick Cox, who were accused by the
state of defrauding consumers.
Houston-based TaxMasters became a household name due to
commercials featuring Cox, who promised consumers his firm could
walk them through audits, settle tax disputes and recover
property seized by the IRS.
It gained more dubious recognition in 2010, when Texas
Attorney General Greg Abbott filed a lawsuit saying some of the
company's claims were false.
According to Abbott, TaxMasters led consumers to believe it
would begin working on a case immediately, when in truth it
would delay work until a client's fees were fully paid - even if
that meant missing IRS deadlines. The company also hid policy
terms, according to Abbott, who reported receiving more than
1,000 customer complaints.
"While the TaxMasters CEO made hollow promises about
fighting for taxpayers and their pocketbooks in television ads,
the evidence proved that the firm didn't even bother to show up
when it came time to fulfill those promises, but instead misled
and defrauded their customers," Abbott said in a statement on
Friday.
Defense attorneys for TaxMasters or for Cox could not
immediately be identified.
The jury, after an eight-day trial, said the company must
pay $113 million in customer restitution, $81 million in civil
penalties as well as $1 million in attorney fees, Abbott said.
He also criticized the company for attempting to delay the
Travis County trial when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy just
a day before it was due to begin.
TaxMasters lodged its Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition on
March 19 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, listing assets of
less than $50,000 and liabilities of between $1 million and $10
million. The company said its unsecured creditors can expect to
see some recovery.