Oct 16Taxus Fund SA :

* Said on Wednesday its Supervisory Board agreed on the issue of series D1 shares and series D2 shares and the exclusion of subscription rights

* Said it will raise its capital by 400,000 zlotys via the issue of 4 million series D1 shares of nominal value and issue price of 0.10 zloty per share

* Said it will raise its capital by 665,000 zlotys via the issue of 6.65 million series D2 shares of nominal value and issue price of 0.10 zloty per share

* Said series D1 shares will be offered in public placement and series D2 shares will be offered in private placement

