Oct 16Taxus Fund SA :
* Said on Wednesday its Supervisory Board agreed on the
issue of series D1 shares and series D2 shares and the exclusion
of subscription rights
* Said it will raise its capital by 400,000 zlotys via the
issue of 4 million series D1 shares of nominal value and issue
price of 0.10 zloty per share
* Said it will raise its capital by 665,000 zlotys via the
issue of 6.65 million series D2 shares of nominal value and
issue price of 0.10 zloty per share
* Said series D1 shares will be offered in public placement
and series D2 shares will be offered in private placement
