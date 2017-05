April 28 Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc said that the uncertainty surrounding Britain's upcoming referendum on its EU membership had not impacted trading yet, as it reported a higher order book for the first four months of the year.

The company said it was well-equipped to react to any potential changes in the market due to the referendum, citing a strong order book and the fact that most of its business was within the UK.

