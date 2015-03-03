* British company doubles dividend payout
* Profit rises 68 pct, helped by margin improvement
* Shares hit seven-year high
(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON, March 3 British housebuilder Taylor
Wimpey said it had seen a strong start to the spring
selling season as it posted a 68 percent rise in 2014 profit and
more than doubled its final dividend.
The company said investments in land over the last five
years were enabling it to improve profitability and returns to
shareholders as the market recovered.
"The beginning of spring selling season has seen trading at
the better end of expectations," Chief Executive Pete Redfern
said on Tuesday.
Redfern said Taylor Wimpey had improved its operating margin
by 430 basis points to 17.9 percent in 2014. Adjusted pretax
profit came in at 450.1 million pounds ($691 million), broadly
in line with market expectations.
The group, which completed 12,454 homes across the UK in
2014, proposed a final dividend of 1.32 pence per share, up from
0.47 pence a year ago, in addition to special payouts including
a 7.68 pence per share payment already announced which will be
paid in July.
Redfern said the group would announce another special
dividend at its half-year results of around the same level as
the July payout.
Shares in Taylor Wimpey touched a seven-year high of 149.9
pence on Tuesday, and were trading up 0.9 percent at 146.2 pence
by 0951 GMT.
Analysts at Jefferies said the highlight of the results was
the doubling of the dividend.
"Often a high yield reflects risk, however, in our view the
cash generating ability of Taylor Wimpey has never been stronger
and it remains wedded to its soft volume cap of 14,000 units,
which provided strong dividend visibility in current market
conditions," they said.
Housebuilding has moved up the political agenda in Britain
ahead of a general election in May, as the supply of new homes
continues to lag demand.
The ruling Conservative Party said on Monday that 200,000
homes would be made available to first-time buyers in England by
2020 if it won the election, while the opposition Labour Party
also said housing would be a top priority.
Redfern said Taylor Wimpey would continue to increase
volumes, but that sustainability was the watchword.
"We'd rather deliver a solid sustainable level of growth,"
he said. "You get to a better place whether you are looking at
financial performance or whether you are looking at total
housing deliveries over time."
($1 = 0.6509 pounds)
