LONDON, July 31 Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey
posted a 42.1 percent jump in first-half profit, helped
by government schemes to spur Britain's housing market which the
company said was now a much improved and healthier one.
The company, Britain's second-largest housebuilder by market
value, said on Wednesday profit before tax for the six months to
June 30 rose to 109 million pounds ($166 million), while revenue
increased by 11.1 percent to 1.01 billion pounds.
It said earlier this month that it was likely to meet full
year expectations after improved buyer sentiment helped it to
trade at the upper end of forecasts in the first half.
Group operating margin increased to 13.1 percent, compared
to 11.1 percent for the same period last year, as the company
continued to develop land that it had bought cheaply during the
financial crisis.
Taylor Wimpey said its order book at July 28 stood at a
record 7,378 homes, valued at 1.3 billion pounds, and that it
expected the strong market conditions to boost full year volumes
to be towards the upper end of expectations.
"During the first half of 2013, there has been meaningful
improvement in the housing market," Chief Executive Pete Redfern
said.
"Looking forward to 2015 and beyond, we believe that the
structural undersupply of UK homes will be only partly mitigated
by the slightly improved planning system which, coupled with the
high level of underlying demand for our homes, will contribute
to a positive trading environment," he said.
British housebuilders have experienced an uplift in demand
for their homes since the April launch of a government scheme to
help struggling housebuyers purchase properties with as little
as a five percent deposit.
The 'Help to Buy' scheme has since attracted criticism from
industry players, the International Monetary Fund and lately,
Britain's Business Secretary Vince Cable, who say it risks
fuelling a new housing bubble by driving up prices.
Taylor Wimpey increased its interim dividend to 0.22 pence
per share from 0.19 pence.
Shares in the firm closed at 106.2 pence on Tuesday, valuing
the company at 3.46 billion pounds.