Nov 5 Taylor & Martin Group Inc, which helps
companies sell their excess inventory and assets, cut the
expected price range of its IPO and increased the number of
shares on offer.
It said it would sell 19 million common shares at $8 to $10
each, instead of 15 million at $10 to $12 per share.
The IPO will now raise up to $218.5 million, the company
said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
After the IPO, the stake of SABA Group LLC, which is
controlled by Taylor & Martin CEO Rod Cutsinger, will get
diluted to about 15 percent from 97 percent.
The stock has been approved for listing on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "TMG."
Canaccord Genuity and Oppenheimer & Co are acting as the
lead underwriters to the offering.