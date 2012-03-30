March 30 Taylor Morrison Communities on Friday
sold $550 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: TAYLOR MORRISON COMMUNITIES
AMT $550 MLN COUPON 7.75 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012
MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/13/2012
S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 603 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A