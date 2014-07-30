July 30 Taylor Wimpey Plc
* Interim dividend 0.24 pence per share
* Strong progress made towards medium term targets for group
* Completed 5,766 homes across UK, up 11 percent, with a 10
percent increase in total average selling price to 206,000
pounds
* 2015 cash return increased by 50 million pounds to 250
million pounds
* Operating profit margin* up 300 basis points to 16.1
percent (h1 2013: 13.1 percent)
* Return on net operating assets** up 350 basis points to
17.8 percent (H1 2013: 14.3 percent)
* Tangible net asset value per share increased by 9.5
percent to 73.6 pence (h1 2013: 67.2 pence)
