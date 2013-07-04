LONDON, July 4 Taylor Wimpey PLC :
* Traded at the upper end of our expectations for the period
* Expect to report a uk operating profit margin for the first
half of 2013 of
over 13% (H1 2012: 11.2%
* Strong spring selling season, driven by increased customer
confidence and
buoyed by government measures
* Private net reservation rate of 0.67 per outlet per week (H1
2012: 0.60)
* Completed 5,192 homes (H1 2012: 5,083
* Average selling price of completions also increased to circa
£187K (H1 2012:
£176K
* Total order book stands at £1.3 billion as at 30 June 2013 (1
July 2012: £960
million), up 35%