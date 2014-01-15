Jan 15 Taylor Wimpey PLC :
* To deliver significant improvements across all of our key
strategic
objectives in line with expectations
* Total home completions increased by 7% to 11,696 up from
10,886 in 2012
* Net private reservation rate for the full year was 0.62 homes
per outlet per
week (2012: 0.58)
* Average selling prices on private completions increased by 7%
to £210K (2012:
£197K).
* Confident of driving an improvement of 200 to 300 basis
points to operating
margin in 2014
* Increase in orderbook of 27% in value to £1.2 billion as at
31 December 2013
* Full year group operating margin will be towards the upper
end of our
expectations
