LONDON Nov 14 British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said it was confident of meeting its full year expectations after reporting continued strong trading as the sector continues to benefit from government help.

The company said on Thursday sales rates in the second half of 2013 were ahead of the same period in 2012, with an average net private reservation rate of 0.65 sales per outlook per week in 2013 to date, up from 0.57 last year.

It said it was fully sold for its targeted 2013 completions and was building next year's order-book with over 30 percent forward sold for 2014 completions. Its current total order book comprises of 7,557 homes with a value of 1.5 billion pounds ($2.40 billion).

"We are confident of delivering on our full year expectations, and demonstrating further improvement in the quality of our returns," it said.

Analysts expect Taylor Wimpey to post full year pretax profits of 250-327 million pounds, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Taylor Wimpey also said it was confident its 2014 operating margin could improve by 200-300 basis points thanks to the better trading environment and its own investment and said it continued to buy higher margin land, approving the purchase of 12,386 plots for the 10 months to Oct. 31.

The company's comments come after similar reports of strong trading from Persimmon and Barratt Developments who have experienced strong appetite for their homes after government schemes to free up mortgage availability.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey, which have risen 76 percent over the past year, closed at 103.4 pence on Wednesday valuing the company at 3.31 billion pounds.