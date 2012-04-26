* UK housing market stable; group trading at upper end of view

* Order book up 23 pct from year end to 1.03 bln stg

* Net debt lower than expectations at 218 mln stg

LONDON, April 26 British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said stable market conditions and a growing order book had helped it make a strong start to 2012, at the higher end of its expectations.

The UK's second largest housebuilder by volume on Thursday said that its order book, excluding legal completions to date, had risen 23 percent since the end of 2011 to 1.03 billion pounds ($1.66 billion), 16 percent ahead of this time last year.

It said that this had been driven primarily by private reservations, while it had also seen improvements in both pricing and margins in 2012. Net debt was lower than expectations at 218 million pounds at the end of March.

While mortgage availability remains tight in Britain, the group echoed recent comments from rivals like Bellway and Persimmon in saying it had seen strong customer interest in government's NewBuy 95 percent loan scheme, launched in March.

A survey released by lender Nationwide on Thursday showed that British consumer morale rose in March to its highest level in nine months as people became less worried about the job market and more willing to splash out on big-ticket items like houses and cars.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey, which in 2011 swung to a full-year pretax profit of 90 million pounds from a loss in 2010, closed at 48.66 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at just over 1.5 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6206 British pounds)