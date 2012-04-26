* UK housing market stable; group trading at upper end of
view
* Order book up 23 pct from year end to 1.03 bln stg
* Net debt lower than expectations at 218 mln stg
LONDON, April 26 British housebuilder Taylor
Wimpey said stable market conditions and a growing order
book had helped it make a strong start to 2012, at the higher
end of its expectations.
The UK's second largest housebuilder by volume on Thursday
said that its order book, excluding legal completions to date,
had risen 23 percent since the end of 2011 to 1.03 billion
pounds ($1.66 billion), 16 percent ahead of this time last year.
It said that this had been driven primarily by private
reservations, while it had also seen improvements in both
pricing and margins in 2012. Net debt was lower than
expectations at 218 million pounds at the end of March.
While mortgage availability remains tight in Britain, the
group echoed recent comments from rivals like Bellway
and Persimmon in saying it had seen strong customer
interest in government's NewBuy 95 percent loan scheme, launched
in March.
A survey released by lender Nationwide on Thursday showed
that British consumer morale rose in March to its highest level
in nine months as people became less worried about the job
market and more willing to splash out on big-ticket items like
houses and cars.
Shares in Taylor Wimpey, which in 2011 swung to a full-year
pretax profit of 90 million pounds from a loss in 2010, closed
at 48.66 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at just over
1.5 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6206 British pounds)