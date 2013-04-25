LONDON, April 25 British housebuilder Taylor
Wimpey said its sales since the start of the year were at
the upper end of the firm's expectations, driven by an surge in
interest after the government unveiled schemes to help
struggling housebuyers.
The average private net reservation rate for the year to
date was 0.67 sales per outlet, compared to 0.62 for the same
period last year. Customer interest was 15 percent higher before
the government introduced its schemes, and Taylor Wimpey said it
had seen further increases since the announcement.
In March, finance minister George Osborne pledged to provide
and guarantee billions of pounds in loans to home buyers in a
bid to boost construction and home ownership.
"Against a background of positive sentiment towards the
housing market, we have seen an increase in visitor levels and
reservations, driven by improved customer confidence and helped
in recent weeks by the government's Budget announcements," Chief
Executive Pete Redfern, said on Thursday.
"We do not forget, however, that the macro uncertainty which
has characterised the last few years still remains and as such
we retain a cautious approach," he said.
The value of the housebuilder's total order book was
approximately 1.2 billion pounds since the start of the year, up
over 18 percent compared to the same period in 2012.
This represents 7,355 homes, up 14 percent from end of the
first quarter of 2012.
Shares in British house builders have surged over the past
year as a strategy of buying land cheaply during the recession
and building more family homes in the more affluent south of
England helped them to report stronger profits.
Shares in Taylor Wimpey, which have risen by more than 90
percent over the past year to trade at about 1.37 times book
value in line with the sector, closed at 94 pence on Thursday.