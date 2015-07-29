LONDON, July 29 Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey
and London estate agent Foxtons said activity in
the property market had stepped up since May's national
election, with buyers' confidence boosted by sustainable levels
of price inflation and low mortgage rates.
Taylor Wimpey's Chief Executive Peter Redfern said that
although the market had not been as disrupted by the election as
he expected, activity had picked up in after May 7.
"Even before the election it was more stable and more
positive than we'd expected," he said on Wednesday.
"After the election that positivity has stepped up and our
sales rates are about 10 percent up on last year."
He said the market was underpinned by price inflation of 3-4
percent, which he said felt more balanced and sustainable than
levels of 10 percent seen a year or so ago.
The British company said it would return more cash to
shareholders after pretax profit rose by a third to 238 million
pounds ($371.97 million) in the first half, and it said its land
bank was big enough to sustain its ambition of building around
14,000 homes a year.
It will pay investors 300 million pounds in July 2016, a 20
percent increase on the special dividend paid this year.
Foxtons said uncertainty before the election, and a cooling
off in London's red hot property market in the last year hit its
profit, but it was confident that sales would bounce back in the
second half of the year.
Activity had increased since the poll, which was won by the
Conservative party, it said.
"This is encouraging and we enter the second half of the
year with stock levels up 12 percent compared with last year, a
1 billion pound sales pipeline and our recently opened branches
continuing to mature in line with expectations," Chief Executive
Nic Budden said.
Property sales revenue fell 11 percent in the first half
from a year ago, when it said the sales market was operating at
its peak, while pretax profit of 18.1 million pounds was down
from 23.1 million a year earlier.
Shares in Foxtons were up 8.7 percent at 242.5 pence at 0943
GMT, while Taylor Wimpey was down 0.6 percent at flat at 181.6
pence.
($1 = 0.6405 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens)