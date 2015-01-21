BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
(Corrects dateline) Jan 21 Tayo Rolls Ltd : * December-quarter net loss 162.4 million rupees * December-quarter net sales 315.2 million rupees * Source text: bit.ly/1sXcbiM * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago