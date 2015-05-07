(Adds details, background)
May 7 TBC Bank, Georgia's largest
retail bank, reported a 28 percent jump in first-quarter profit
buoyed by robust lending, beating sluggish economic growth in
the country.
The bank, which raised around $640 million through an
initial public offering of global depositary receipts in London
last June, reported a net interest margin rise of 8 percent
compared with 8.8 percent a year earlier.
Pretax profit rose to GEL 52.5 million ($22.7 million) from
GEL 41.1 million in the comparable quarter a year earlier.
"Excluding currency effects and the impact of the
acquisition of the ProCredit Bank portfolio, our loan book
remained broadly stable, up slightly by 0.5 percent," TBC Chief
Executive Vakhtang Butskhrikidze said in a statement.
Gross loans and advances rose 43.7 percent to GEL 4.2
billion ($1.81 billion) as of March 31.
TBC Bank's market share in total loans grew by 1.5
percentage points to 28 percent in the first quarter. Its market
share in total loans stood at 27.7 percent in 2014.
The bank maintained its leadership position in the retail
segment with a market share of 34.3 percent in retail deposits
and 30.6 percent in retail loans, TBC said.
Georgia's economic growth slowed to 3.2 percent in the first
quarter of 2015 from 7.2 percent a year earlier, hurt by the
depreciation of the Georgian Lari against the dollar, slower
growth rate in tourism and a decline in exports and remittances.
Georgia has said it may have to slash its economic growth
forecast for this year to 2 percent from a current 5 percent.
($1 = 2.3174 laris)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)