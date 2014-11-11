BRIEF-American National Insurance q1 earnings per share $1.48
* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses
LONDON Nov 11 Tbc Bank Jsc
* Total operating income in 3q 2014 up by 19.8% yoy to gel 114.3 million
* Profit for 3q 2014 up 33.8% yoy to gel 45.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses
CHICAGO, April 24 CME Group Inc said on Monday it plans to adjust its hard red winter wheat futures contracts, after some U.S. farmers said they had lost faith in the market because it was not converging with local cash prices.