MUMBAI, Dec 7 * India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6038 pct vs 8.8131 pct last week * India cbank says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.5087 pct vs 8.8361 pct two week ago * India sells 40 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.90 rupees - cbank * India sells 40 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.93 rupees - cbank For a poll on tbills click on