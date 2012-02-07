Feb 6 TBS International Plc,
which provides shipping services, filed for prepackaged Chapter
11 bankruptcy as part of a debt restructuring agreement with its
lenders.
The plan, which provides for a $42.8 million
debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders, was
approved by all of its voting lenders.
The company also said it was taking actions necessary to
ensure that normal operations are not affected by the Chapter 11
process, which is expected to last 60 days.
TBS International said the proposed plan is to restructure
the company's secured debt and pay in full allowed claims of
unsecured creditors.
The company also said ownership of its operating units will
be transferred to a newly formed entity that will be owned
mostly by its lenders, while old equity holders will receive no
distributions.