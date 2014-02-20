VIENNA Feb 20 Credit rating agency Fitch may
warn Austria on Friday it could face a credit downgrade over
concerns about the cost to the government of cleaning up
nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria, a financial source
said on Thursday.
A Fitch credit committee reviewed Austria's position on
Thursday, the source said. "It is possible they will place
Austria on credit outlook negative," said the source.
A negative outlook means the probability has increased that
Austria's rating could be cut by a notch in the next one to two
years, which would raise borrowing costs for the government.
Fitch affirmed Austria's rating at "AAA" with a stable
outlook in September.
Fitch declined to comment but said it was due to issue an
opinion on Austria early on Friday, in line with its sovereign
credit rating calendar. Austria's Finance Ministry also declined
comment.
Peer credit rating agency Moody's this week downgraded more
debt of Austrian banks on concerns that the government has not
ruled out letting Hypo Alpe Adria go bust.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Vienna and Jonathan Gould in
Frankfurt; Editing by Toby Chopra)