BRIEF-Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
Dec 13 TCF Financial Corp on Wednesday sold $100 million of Series-B non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TCF FINANCIAL CORPORATION AMT $100 MLN COUPON 6.45 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE PFD STK ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 03/01/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 12/19/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH SINGLE-B NON-CALLABLE 5YRS
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
June 2 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Carnegie Mellon University professor Marvin Goodfriend and former Treasury Department staffer Randal Quarles to fill two of the three open seats on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, the New York Times said on Friday, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the decision.