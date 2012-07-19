* Q2 EPS $0.20 vs $0.19 year earlier

* Net interest income up 13 pct

* Total loans up marginally

July 19 TCF Financial Corp's quarterly profit rose as fee income grew and the bank's repositioning of its balance sheet paid off.

Net income rose to $31.5 million, or 20 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $30.4 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the bank to earn 18 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income - the difference between what the bank earned on loans and paid out on deposits - rose 13 percent to $198.2 million.

Net interest income got a boost from the balance sheet repositioning, which led to a fall of $37.9 million in the cost of its borrowings.

"The second quarter highlighted TCF's earnings potential through a significant increase in net interest margin due to the full quarter impact of the balance sheet repositioning," chief executive William Cooper said.

The bank had posted a loss of $282.9 million in the first quarter as it took an after-tax charge related to repositioning certain investments and borrowings in its balance sheet.

Total loans grew marginally to $15.24 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $11.42 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.