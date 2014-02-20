(Adds details from judgment, costs)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON Feb 20 Two senior employees of UK
auditor Grant Thornton, named in a legal battle between the
Tchenguiz brothers and the Serious Fraud Office, have lost an
appeal against a court order forcing them to hand over sensitive
documents to the property moguls.
Grant Thornton was dragged into the spotlight in 2011 by
Vincent and Robert Tchenguiz, who have brought a record 300
million pound ($500 million) damages claim against the SFO over
a botched investigation into the circumstances surrounding the
collapse of Icelandic bank Kaupthing in 2008.
Lawyers for the brothers have alleged that Grant Thornton
partner Steve Akers and Mark McDonald, a director, gave the SFO
"misleading and inaccurate" information that sparked a flawed
criminal investigation, costing the brothers more than 2.5
billion pounds and damaging their reputation.
The Iranian-born brothers - two of London's most
high-profile entrepreneurs renowned for their lavish lifestyles
- have long hoped to get hold of five reports prepared by Grant
Thornton, which they say the SFO wrongly relied on to
investigate and arrest them in 2011.
Upholding a judgment handed down last July, Court of Appeal
Judge Stephen Tomlinson on Thursday dismissed Akers and
McDonald's argument that the reports were subject to litigation
privilege, partly because no legal proceedings had begun.
Akers and McDonald now have to pay the Tchenguiz brothers'
legal costs for the appeal.
"I am pleased with today's court ruling forcing the
disclosure of the five Grant Thornton reports which were clearly
fundamental to the SFO's absurd decision to start their
investigation that caused me and my business significant
financial loss," Vincent Tchenguiz said in a statement.
Akers and McDonald are joint liquidators of the Oscatello
group of companies, a British Virgin Islands-registered
investment vehicle of the Tchenguiz Discretionary Trust (TDT),
of which Robert Tchenguiz is a beneficiary.
DISAPPOINTED
Akers and McDonald said they would not challenge the ruling
but would continue to seek to recover 183 million pounds of
assets held in the TDT.
"We are disappointed by today's judgment and are deeply
concerned that the ruling will impede our work to recover assets
from the TDT," they said in a joint statement.
The Tchenguiz brothers were arrested in a blaze of publicity
in March 2011 and their homes and offices in London's upmarket
Mayfair and Park Lane raided as part.
The arrests were part of an SFO investigation into the
brothers' dealings with Kaupthing, which became increasingly
exposed to Robert's margin calls from other banks in the months
ahead of a collapse that caused British retail depositors to
lose millions.
However, after the brothers launched challenged in court the
SFO's handling of the case in 2012, the search warrants obtained
by the SFO were found to be unlawful.
Under the stewardship of new director David Green, the SFO
dropped its investigation, ending an embarrassing episode during
which it was criticised by judges for "sheer incompetence",
forced to offer a series of apologies and left facing an
eye-watering damages claim from the brothers.
"We can now find out just what it was that led the SFO to
unlawfully seek and illegally execute warrants that have done
monumental damage to my life, family, reputation and business
interests," said Robert Tchenguiz.
The Tchenguiz business empire, which once included large
stakes in retailer J Sainsbury, pub chain Mitchells and Butlers
and a vast portfolio of property assets valued at up to 4
billion pounds, has been severely dented since the Icelandic
banking collapse.
Iceland's main three commercial banks Kaupthing, Landsbanki
and Glitnir buckled in the space of a week under the weight of
huge debts racked up during years of aggressive expansion.
($1 = 0.5989 British pounds)
(Editing by Pravin Char)