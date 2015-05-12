(Adds Tchenguiz comment in 3rd paragraph)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON May 12 UK professional services firm
Grant Thornton and two of its partners on Tuesday labelled a 2.2
billion pound ($3.45 billion) legal suit by Vincent Tchenguiz a
"distortion of the truth" and said it was countersuing the
property mogul for defamation.
Filing a defence to a High Court lawsuit launched in
November 2014, Grant Thornton said it had complied with its
legal obligations, had not intended to shape any criminal
inquiry into Tchenguiz and dismissed allegations of a conspiracy
in a row linked to the collapse of Icelandic bank Kaupthing in
2008.
Tchenguiz, one of Britain's most high-profile property
entrepreneurs, said: "We are very confident in our legal
position."
Tchenguiz alleged last year that Grant Thornton, two of its
partners, his former lender Kaupthing and an Icelandic lawyer
conspired to instigate a Serious Fraud Office (SFO)
investigation into him and his business activities.
The SFO investigation was dropped in 2012 after a series of
blunders during which it was sharply criticised by senior judges
for the way it conducted the inquiry.
Tchenguiz and his brother Robert -- one of Kaupthing's
largest borrowers up to its collapse -- had both been briefly
arrested in 2011. Alleging that the botched SFO investigation
caused lasting damage to their reputations and businesses, they
initially sued the SFO for 300 million pounds in damages.
That case was settled with a 4.5 million pound out-of-court
deal last year. The brothers then blamed "external influences"
for the events that led to their arrest.
The individuals named in Tchenguiz's claim were Grant
Thornton partners Stephen Akers and Hossein Hamedani and
Icelandic lawyer Johannes Runar Johannsson.
Grant Thornton was employed by Kaupthing in 2008 to recover
funds. In 2010, it was served with a so-called Section 2 notice
by the SFO, compelling it to release all information in
connection with Kaupthing's debtors and related work as receiver
and liquidator.
In court documents seen by Reuters, the firm categorically
rejected allegations it said were baseless and defamatory.
"... the claim ... represents a distortion of the truth, is
illogical and self-contradictory even on its own terms, and the
facts presented, such as they are, set out no basis to support
the extravagant though liberally expounded conclusions alleged,
which are denied in their entirety," the defence document said.
According to the document, Akers and Hamedani allegedly
suffered "serious harm to their reputation" due to an attack on
their professional integrity. It also alleges Tchenguiz used the
media to broadcast in "inflammatory language" news of the
lawsuit well before the claim was publicly available.
Akers and Hamedani are claiming damages for libel,
aggravated damages and an injunction restraining Tchenguiz and
his agents from publishing further defamatory statements.
($1 = 0.6383 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by David Evans)