* Brothers targeted by probe into dealings with Kaupthing
* SFO battered by speculation days could be numbered
By Estelle Shirbon and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, May 22 Britain's embattled Serious Fraud
Office faces further humiliation over its bungled investigation
of property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz, after saying it will
urgently review his status as a suspect.
The agency has already been accused of "sheer incompetence"
by a judge over its handling of the high-profile investigation
into Vincent and his brother Robert's dealings with Iceland's
Kaupthing Bank, which collapsed in 2008 under massive debts.
According to court filings seen by Reuters on Tuesday, the
SFO concedes it has received accounts from Vincent that present
the "potential" to address its suspicions about his dealings
with Kaupthing.
"As such, the Director (of the SFO) is not in a position to
reach a concluded view as to VT's (Vincent Tchenguiz's) status
as a suspect in advance of (the court) hearing; but does wish to
make it publicly clear that he is conducting an urgent review of
that status," it stated.
The SFO cautioned that the nature of Robert's relationship
with senior Kaupthing executives still needed careful
assessment.
A three-day judicial review launched by the brothers into
the SFO's handling of the case kicked off this week in London's
High Court, where Peter Goldsmith, counsel for Vincent
Tchenguiz, said the SFO had been lurching from one 11th-hour
concession to another.
"That (the court filings) is as close as I have ever seen to
a prosecuting authority saying they might well have to stop this
investigation," he stated.
Any decision to drop the case, the SFO's most ambitious to
date, would deal a further blow to an image already battered by
a litany of admissions of errors and apologies in the case, and
add further fuel to speculation that its days could be numbered.
"INGLORIOUS HISTORY"
"I'm afraid the quality of the investigation and the
attention to detail you would have expected to be applied has
not been applied," said Raj Parker, a partner at UK law firm
Freshfields. But he said the SFO might weather the storm.
"There is the prospect that it (the SFO) will remain, but
that it will be ... considerably chastened by yet another
debacle in its rather inglorious history."
The SFO, which also promised to return material seized last
year, added it would announce any change to Vincent's status by
1500 GMT on June 18.
Vincent and his brother Robert, two of Britain's most
high-profile property entrepreneurs, were arrested after more
than 135 police and fraud investigators swooped on business and
residential premises in London and Iceland last year.
The Tchenguiz brothers have not been charged and have
protested their innocence. Their judicial review challenges the
SFO to justify its actions, accusing it of unlawful entry,
searches and seizures, misleading a judge and abuse of process.
The Tchenguiz investigation, brought under the SFO's
previous director Richard Alderman, comes as the agency has been
haemorrhaging staff and faces its first independent assessment
by the government's Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by Andrew Roche)