LONDON, July 31 Britain's High Court ruled the
UK's top fraud-busting agency obtained search warrants
unlawfully during its investigation into property magnates
Vincent and Robert Tchenguiz, dealing a further blow to the
embattled agency.
Two of the country's most senior judges declared on Tuesday
the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) obtained the warrants "by
misrepresentation and non-disclosure" to the appropriate judge.
A court hearing to discuss the details of the case, which is
expected to leave the SFO facing a large bill for damages, will
be held at around 1400 GMT.
The investigation stems from the brothers' complex dealings
with Icelandic bank Kaupthing, which made large loans available
to them shortly before it buckled in 2008 under a mountain of
debt. British retail depositors lost millions in the collapse.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter)