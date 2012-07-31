* Brothers to sue for damages
* SFO says will continue probe with "renewed vigour"
* Serious Fraud Office braced for hefty bills
* High Court declares SFO obtained search warrants
unlawfully
* Court decision piles pressure on new SFO director
(Adds SFO reaction)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, July 31 Two top judges slammed Britain's
fraud-busting agency on Tuesday for obtaining search warrants
unlawfully during a controversial probe into property magnates
Vincent and Robert Tchenguiz, dealing a fresh blow to embattled
investigators.
They said the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), already accused of
"sheer incompetence" in the investigation, obtained the warrants
"by misrepresentation and non-disclosure", after the brothers
launched a legal challenge over how the agency conducted its
inquiry.
"At the hearing before the judge (to obtain the search
warrants), the oral evidence given (by the SFO) ... was both
unfair and inaccurate. The tone of that evidence was
unjustified," the court said on Tuesday in its summary.
The ruling piles further pressure on new SFO chief David
Green and brought a renewed pledge to sue for damages from both
Tchenguiz brothers.
"I now intend to pursue my claim in respect of damages I
have suffered as a result of the SFO's (Serious Fraud Office's)
illegal actions," said Robert Tchenguiz. "I also intend to bring
proceedings against the SFO in respect of my arrest."
One of Green's first jobs in office was to drop the case
against Robert's older brother Vincent, who was also briefly
arrested in March last year in a blaze of publicity.
Vincent said his claims against the SFO -- and any other
party related to the debacle -- would reflect the "substantial
personal and business costs and losses" he had suffered.
"It has taken an inordinate amount of time for this to be
resolved," he said. "As anyone in business will tell you, time
is money."
The investigation stems from the brothers' dealings with
Icelandic bank Kaupthing, which they tapped for large loans
shortly before it buckled in the 2008 financial crisis. British
retail depositors lost millions in the collapse.
The Tchenguiz brothers, who have made headlines in the
British media over their lavish parties and luxury lifestyle,
say the publicity surrounding their arrest and raids inflicted
lasting damage on their reputations and businesses.
SFO VOWS TO CONTINUE PROBE
The case has become one of the SFO's most notorious, having
already forced the agency to offer a series of apologies. But it
pledged to press ahead with its case against Robert who, along
with his companies, owed Kaupthing around 1.6 billion pounds
($2.51 billion) at the time of its collapse.
"The SFO will continue with the investigation with renewed
focus and vigour," it declared in a statement, again conceding
it had made mistakes and offering any help needed with a planned
review of the process of obtaining warrants.
The judges said their role was not to rule on the merits of
the investigation but they again called for the cash-strapped
SFO to be better funded.
"It is clear that incalculable damage will be done to the
financial markets of London if proper resources, both human and
financial, are not made available for such investigations and
prosecutions in the financial markets of London," Judge John
Thomas said.
The SFO's Green, who has launched a complex investigation
into the rigging of interbank lending rates, has already
promised to focus on big cases and improve intelligence and
quality control.
The annual budget of the SFO is currently 32 million pounds
-- far short of the hundreds of millions of pounds some of
Britain's regional police forces receive each year.
The SFO had no immediate comment.
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter and David
Cowell)