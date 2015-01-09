LONDON The Children's Investment Fund, run by star hedge fund manager Chris Hohn, gained about 8 percent last year, a source familiar with the performance said.

The fund, best known for undertaking aggressive campaigning to boost company performance, managed about $8 billion last year, a letter to investors obtained by Reuters showed.

A TCI spokesman declined to comment.

Though the gain was significantly below that seen in 2013, the fund outperformed last year's 4.9 percent rise in the MSCI World Index with dividends reinvested, as well as the 3 percent advance in the Eurekahedge Long Short Equities Hedge Fund Index.

Hohn, who was ordered to pay his estranged wife 337 million pounds ($507.6 million) in the largest divorce settlement in British legal history last year, returned about 47 percent in 2013, the fund's best yearly gain since 2005.

The hedge fund had returned 49.7 percent in 2005, according to the letter to investors.

($1 = 0.6640 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)