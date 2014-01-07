BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor's Q1 net profit up 33.2 pct y/y at 366.5 mln yuan
* Says Q1 net profit up 33.2 percent y/y at 366.5 million yuan ($53.24 million)
Jan 7 TCL Corp
* Says has sold 17.7 million of LCD TVs in 2013, up 11.93 percent y/y
* Says has sold 17.6 million smartphones in 2013, up 169.24 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xux75v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
