BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor sees H1 2017 net profit up 0-30 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 470.5 million yuan to 611.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (470.5 million yuan)
June 9 TCL Corp
* Says has sold 3.01 million smartphones in May, up 171.63 percent y/y
* Says has sold 1.14 million LCD TVs in May, down 21.47 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese : link.reuters.com/wyw89v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 27