BRIEF-Zavolzhsky Engine Plant FY 2016 net profit to RAS up at RUB 1.4 mln
* FY 2016 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.23 billion roubles ($21.84 million) versus 1.14 billion roubles year ago
Dec 27 TCL Corp
* Says expects moderate recovery of global economy to support steady growth of TFT-LCD in 2014, but prices will remain volatile
* Marriott international sells the 759-room Westin Maui Resort & Spa and retains long-term management agreement
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would license its fragrances and cosmetics to Coty in a deal totalling $225 million that will help it develop new products and benefit from the U.S. group's distribution.