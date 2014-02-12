BRIEF-EyeGate Pharmaceuticals files for common stock offering
* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc files for common stock offering of up to $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q0nCWB) Further company coverage:
Feb 12 TCL Corp
* Says has sold 2.31 million smartphones in Jan, up 289.72 percent y/y
* Says has sold 1.75 million LCD TVs in Jan, down 14.47 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pat76v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc files for common stock offering of up to $11.5 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q0nCWB) Further company coverage:
* John Pappajohn reports 14.8 percent passive stake in Hooper Holmes Inc as on April 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOfjkp) Further company coverage: