Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 TCL Corp
* Says gets provincial government's approval to set up micro-credit company in Huizhou city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tnVVqX
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p5TxG1 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)