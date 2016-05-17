May 17 TCL Corporation :

* Says it will set up a new JV, with four partners including Hundsun Technologies Inc.

* Says the JV will be engaged in insurance business, and have a registered capital of 500 million yuan

* Says company will hold 20 percent stake (100 million yuan) in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3lINF6

