BRIEF-Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology to pay cash div 1.1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 24 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd :
June 9 TCL Corp
* Says to terminate shares subscription of Shenzhen Textile Holdings Co Ltd due to unfavourable conditions
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/rub99v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 24 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 204.7 million yuan to 292.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (292.5 million yuan)