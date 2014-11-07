BRIEF-Bros Eastern to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 7 TCL Corp
* Says sold 5 million smartphones in Oct, up 133.82 percent y/y
* Says sold 1.4 million LCD TVs in Oct, up 10.9 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xnAnZc
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016