HONG KONG, April 21 Chinese electronics giant
TCL Group said on Friday U.S. protectionism is the biggest
hurdle to Chinese firms going global, and it had been told that
a pending acquisition by the company of a United States
technology firm may not be approved.
TCL Group Chairman Li Dongsheng, who was speaking at an
event in Hong Kong, did not elaborate on the deal in question.
Li said TCL was also looking at more than 10 companies in
Israel for a potential acquisition, although he did not provide
details.
