Dec 11 TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd : * Subscription of new shares under specific mandate and resumption of trading * Says co entered into subscription agreement with leshi zhixin * Investor agreed to subscribe and pay for 348.9 million shares at subscription price of hk$6.50 per subscription share * Application made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 14 December * Net proceeds from issue of subscription shares is estimated to be approximately hk$2.26 billion * Source text for Eikon *