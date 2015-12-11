BRIEF-Denizli Cam divests its 19.32 pct stake in Pasabahce Magazalar for 9.5 mln lira
* Sells 19.32 percent in Paşabahçe Mağazalar for 9.5 million lira ($2.67 million) to Paşabahçe Cam
Dec 11 TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd : * Subscription of new shares under specific mandate and resumption of trading * Says co entered into subscription agreement with leshi zhixin * Investor agreed to subscribe and pay for 348.9 million shares at subscription price of hk$6.50 per subscription share * Application made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 14 December * Net proceeds from issue of subscription shares is estimated to be approximately hk$2.26 billion * Source text for Eikon *
* Recommends 0.13 zloty ($0.03)per share for FY 2016 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8427 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)