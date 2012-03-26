March 26 Chinese light bulb maker TCP
International Holdings Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday
to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its
common stock.
The Shanghai-based company, which makes energy-efficient
bulbs and sells to Home Depot Inc, Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Homebase Group in the United States, said
Jefferies, Citigroup, Piper Jaffray and KeyBanc Capital Markets
would underwrite its IPO.
Home Depot accounted for 33 percent of the company's sales
in 2011, according to TCP's filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The filing did not mention the number of shares being sold
in the offering, or the exchange the stock would list on.
In its section about the risks it faces, TCP said it has
"material weaknesses" in its internal controls over financial
accounting.
Listed Chinese companies have faced a number of problems
over accounting issues, and many investors have shunned them in
the aftermath of the scandals.
Last week, Vipshop, a Chinese online retailer, made
a dismal debut on the New York Stock Exchange, making it the
first Chinese company to go public since August last year.
TCP also makes use of a complicated corporate structure
called a 'variable interest entity' or VIE, which lets Chinese
companies bend certain rules forbidding foreign investment.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.