US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
MUMBAI Feb 20 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's top software services exporter, said on Monday it would buy back up to 160 billion rupees ($2.39 billion) worth shares.
The company said in a stock exchange filing that its board approved the buyback of up to 56.1 million shares, or 2.85 percent of its share capital, at 2,850 rupees apiece.
TCS shares rose as much as 6.1 percent on the news. ($1 = 66.9600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)