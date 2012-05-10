MOSCOW May 10 Mid-sized Russian lender Tinkoff Credit Systems has mandated three banks to arrange investor meetings in Asia and Europe from May 10 to test demand for a possible dollar Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The source said TCS, co-owned by former bicycle racer Oleg Tinkov, has mandated Alfa Bank, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan, with investor meetings set to end on May, 16.

TCS was not available to comment.

In April 2011, TCS, ranked among Russia's top 120 banks by assets, raised $175 million via a three-year Eurobond carrying an 11.5 percent coupon.

A new deal would add to over $17 billion raised by Russian borrowers via Eurobonds in 2012 - more than half the total for all of last year - as investors are still hungry for Russian risk after March's $7 billion sovereign debt offer. (Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)