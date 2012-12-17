Reuters Market Eye - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) falls 2.7 percent ahead of a scheduled meeting between the management and analysts later in the day, amid concerns the software services provider will deliver a downcast view on the sector.
Dealers cite market interest on TCS' outlook, given recent concerns over rival Infosys' (INFY.NS) outlook for fiscal 2013.
Infosys' (INFY.NS) dollar revenue growth outlook of 5 pct for the year ending March 2013 could be under threat, Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal was cited as saying by UBS in an investor meeting.