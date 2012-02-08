BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
BANGALORE Feb 8 Tata Consultancy Services , India's largest software services exporter, will set up a delivery centre for the Japanese market in a joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp, it said in a statement. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
