NEW DELHI Dec 30 Top Indian software
exporter Tata Consultancy Services surpassed Reliance
Industries on the last trading day of the year to
become the country's most-valuable firm, capping a gloomy year
for shareholders of the energy major controlled by India's
richest man Mukesh Ambani.
Reliance, for long the darling of Indian
investors, was briefly knocked off its four-year long perch as
the country's most-valuable company in August -- first by
state-run Coal India and then by Oil & Natural Gas
Corp -- before regaining it.
TCS, part of the salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, is the
first private-sector company to overtake Reliance in market
value.
Shares in Reliance, which owns the world's largest refinery
complex in western India, fell 2.7 percent on Friday to their
lowest level since March 2009. The stock lost 34.5 percent in
2011, underperforming a 24.6 percent fall in the benchmark index
.
At Friday's close, Reliance was valued at about $42.7
billion, while TCS commanded a market value of $42.8
billion, despite its shares closing 0.4 percent lower.
"This leadership game is becoming like a musical chair,"
said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global
securities in New Delhi.
"If the underperformance in Reliance shares continues, it
will become difficult for them to regain the top position
again."
Reliance's growth outlook has been marred by falling gas
output from its huge KG D6 gas fields, off India's east coast,
which has drawn criticism from the country's upstream regulator,
investors and analysts.
A $7.2 billion deal to sell a 30 percent stake in 23 oil and
gas blocks to BP Plc struck earlier this year failed to
impress shareholders, who are also looking for more clarity on
the company's move to enter new areas such as retail and
telecoms.
"KG D6 has sort of become a drag," Thunuguntla said. "And
also, they have somehow got into a long-gestation trap in all
their businesses -- be it oil and gas, retail or telecom."
"They are sitting on a huge cash pile and need to deploy it
at the right place. Holding cash is again not good," he said.
TCS, which competes with companies such as Infosys Ltd
and Wipro in providing software services to
western clients, saw its share price jump nearly 12 percent in
the December quarter, compared with a 6 percent drop in the
benchmark index. TCS has shed 0.4 percent on the year.
Global technology spending outlook remains uncertain with no
easy fix seen to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and
concerns about the U.S. economy, but a sharp fall in the Indian
rupee helps these exporters who get most of their revenues in
foreign currencies while bulk of their spends are in rupee.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)