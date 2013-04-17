Employees of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) work inside the company headquarters in Mumbai March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Tata Consultancy Services Ltd(TCS.NS), India's top software services provider, is interested in acquisition opportunities in Germany and Japan, the company's chief executive officer, N Chandrasekaran, told reporters on Wednesday.

TCS, which expects fiscal year 2014 to be better than 2013, reported earlier on Wednesday a 22 percent rise in March quarter profit at 35.97 billion rupees, after winning orders from customers including Nokia NOK1V.HE and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA).

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)