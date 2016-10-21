(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG Oct 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The demise of
India's IT firms is greatly exaggerated. Growth is stalling at
the country's outsourcing giants. That has prompted fears of a
permanent decline for an industry that generates $150 billion in
sales and is a big source of Indian exports. But the global
economy will improve and giants like Tata Consultancy Services
and Infosys are well placed to take advantage
when big companies implement new technologies in scale.
Sales growth at TCS slowed to just 1 percent in the last
quarter, adjusting for currency moves. Infosys has cut revenue
guidance twice in months. The picture is unlikely to improve
when HCL Technologies, Mindtree and Wipro
report this week.
Worries about Brexit, the U.S. presidential elections and
weak consumer confidence are a brake on global information
technology spending which was already flat at around $1.2
trillion last year. Another source of angst is the shift to new
"digital" technologies - a term that covers everything from
artificial intelligence and big data to cloud computing.
Startups will take some of this new business. Firms with a
stronger consulting capability, like U.S. rival Accenture
, will also take a big slug of the initial digital spend,
as clients look for more support as they switch to new
technologies.
Yet fears that Indian players will lose out in this big
structural shift look overblown. A head start is not necessarily
a big advantage in a business built on people and trust. To
scale up, companies will still look to Indian players that know
their existing systems and can execute big projects quickly.
Besides, investors should not want these companies to look
too much like Accenture anyway. Its operating margin is
expanding but remains below 15 percent. For Indian outsourcers
the level is closer to 25 percent.
In the meantime, better housekeeping would help dispel the
impression of complacency. Acquisitions in the sector tend to be
relatively small. That makes the combined $10 billion of net
cash held by TCS and Infosys look excessive. Returning more to
shareholders would send a clear message that India's outsourcers
are not hoarding cash for hard times.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest company by
market value, on Oct. 13 reported sales growth of 1 percent on a
constant currency basis for the three months to September, the
slowest pace for a decade.
- "The downward growth trajectory over the last few quarters
has prompted speculation on whether we are on a secular
downtrend", TCS Chief Executive N. Chandrasekaran told analysts.
"I have no doubt in my mind that we will be back on the upper
growth trajectory."
- On Oct. 14, rival Infosys cut its annual revenue growth
target for the second time in three months. It now expects sales
to grow between 8 percent and 9 percent in constant currency
terms in the year to March, compared to a previous forecast for
10.5 percent to 12 percent.
- Smaller competitors HCL Technologies, Wipro and Mindtree
are due to report on Oct. 21.
