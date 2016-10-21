(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

HONG KONG Oct 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The demise of India's IT firms is greatly exaggerated. Growth is stalling at the country's outsourcing giants. That has prompted fears of a permanent decline for an industry that generates $150 billion in sales and is a big source of Indian exports. But the global economy will improve and giants like Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are well placed to take advantage when big companies implement new technologies in scale.

Sales growth at TCS slowed to just 1 percent in the last quarter, adjusting for currency moves. Infosys has cut revenue guidance twice in months. The picture is unlikely to improve when HCL Technologies, Mindtree and Wipro report this week.

Worries about Brexit, the U.S. presidential elections and weak consumer confidence are a brake on global information technology spending which was already flat at around $1.2 trillion last year. Another source of angst is the shift to new "digital" technologies - a term that covers everything from artificial intelligence and big data to cloud computing.

Startups will take some of this new business. Firms with a stronger consulting capability, like U.S. rival Accenture , will also take a big slug of the initial digital spend, as clients look for more support as they switch to new technologies.

Yet fears that Indian players will lose out in this big structural shift look overblown. A head start is not necessarily a big advantage in a business built on people and trust. To scale up, companies will still look to Indian players that know their existing systems and can execute big projects quickly.

Besides, investors should not want these companies to look too much like Accenture anyway. Its operating margin is expanding but remains below 15 percent. For Indian outsourcers the level is closer to 25 percent.

In the meantime, better housekeeping would help dispel the impression of complacency. Acquisitions in the sector tend to be relatively small. That makes the combined $10 billion of net cash held by TCS and Infosys look excessive. Returning more to shareholders would send a clear message that India's outsourcers are not hoarding cash for hard times.

On Twitter twitter.com/ugalani

CONTEXT NEWS

- Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest company by market value, on Oct. 13 reported sales growth of 1 percent on a constant currency basis for the three months to September, the slowest pace for a decade.

- "The downward growth trajectory over the last few quarters has prompted speculation on whether we are on a secular downtrend", TCS Chief Executive N. Chandrasekaran told analysts. "I have no doubt in my mind that we will be back on the upper growth trajectory."

- On Oct. 14, rival Infosys cut its annual revenue growth target for the second time in three months. It now expects sales to grow between 8 percent and 9 percent in constant currency terms in the year to March, compared to a previous forecast for 10.5 percent to 12 percent.

- Smaller competitors HCL Technologies, Wipro and Mindtree are due to report on Oct. 21.

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on

- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: bit.ly/BVsubscribe

(Editing by Quentin Webb and Katrina Hamlin)