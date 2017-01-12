A private security guard stands at the exit gate of the headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai, India October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

MUMBAI Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's biggest software services company, posted a better-than-expected 10.9 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by demand for digital services.

Net profit rose to 67.78 billion rupees ($995 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a net profit of 61.10 billion rupees a year ago.

That compares with the consensus profit estimate of 65.11 billion rupees by 25 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue rose 8.7 percent from a year earlier to 297.35 billion rupees.

($1 = 68.0950 Indian rupees)

